Five of family killed in Kishtwar mishap
Srinagar, Feb 12: Five members of a family, including two women, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
The accident happened when the family was carrying the body of a baby from Jammu to their Bahadat village in Drabshalla for last rites, he said.
Near Paani Nallah, the driver of the private car lost control over the wheels, the official said.
The deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (32), his wife Rekha Devi (26), Rita Devi (30), Kewal Krishan (37) and P Kumar (30).
Senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the repeated road accidents in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur districts must be a grave concern for the JK administration.
“It is a situation which demands immediate measures and attention of all of us, especially the officers of transport, traffic police, National Highway Authorities and Border Roads Organisation to put forward their departmental specific assignment of the causes responsible for causing accidents in these hilly districts, he said.
Gain knowledge to improve employability chances: Adv Khan to students
Jammu, Feb 12: Emphasizing need for enhancement of quality of talent being produced in the country every year, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan Wednesday advised the students to focus on not just attaining a degree but to also enhance and gain knowledge for improving their employability chances.
The Advisor said this while addressing the gathering of students, at ‘The Tribune Inter- College Debate 2020’ organized in association with Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Congratulating the young participants, Advisor Khan exhorted the students to focus not just on attaining a degree but to also enhance and gain knowledge to improve their employability. Advisor said that according to the National Employability Report even though there is an overall positive trend in talent supply as against previous years, Indian youth still has a long way to go and employability or non-employability of Indian graduates is a rising concern.
He said that it is critical that students and institutions together focus on enhancement of quality of talent being produced in the country. This needs to be taken seriously, else we would soon be heading towards a challenge where education and educational qualifications would lose their credibility, he added.
Commenting on quality of the debate, Advisor said that ‘listening to all the speakers today, I did not notice any pessimism, therefore it gives me confidence to know that all those who spoke critical of the administration or those who spoke today in favor of government’s measures, have spoken with an optimistic vision for the betterment of the country.’ He advised the students to keep the optimism alive and forward.
Vice Chancellor Cluster University, while addressing the students, said that debates are important as they improve communication skills besides helping develop skills in research, critical thinking, public speaking and perseverance. She said that topic of today’s debate is especially relevant and students have an important role to play in country’s future.
JK Govt reclaims land in Amritsar after 56 years
NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 11: The J&K government has wrested the control of a prized piece of land in Punjab’s Amritsar city which was under illegal occupation for nearly 56 years.
The Resident Commission of Jammu & Kashmir Government took over the possession of 20 Kanals of Land, situated at Daim Gunj, Dhapai Road, Amritsar on February 10, 2020.
The land comprising falling under Khasra Nos: 756 ; 761 ; 780 ; 781 ; 782 & 792, had been under Illegal Occupation since 1964.
A decree in the case was instituted in 2006 by Jammu and Kashmir government but the Execution Petition was initiated in 2017 only which was fast-tracked and followed vigorously during the last one and a half years.
A chunk of land comprising 32 Kanals, situated at Daim Gunj, Dhapaie Road Amritsar and belonging to then the Government of Jammu & Kashmir had been leased out to three different parties for a period of five years, prior to 1964.
The lease was not renewed and the occupants and their descendants continued the possession illegally.
During the last two years, the matter has been taken up on a fast track basis with the High Court and the Lower Court for retrieval of the land.
An application under Section 151 CPC had been filed on behalf of Jammu & Kashmir government before the Lower Court for getting the Warrants of Possession.
The application was decided in favor of J&K Government on 13/12/2019.
With the present action, under Court Orders, on 10th of February, 2020, one chunk of 20 Kanals has been retrieved.
Under the instructions of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, Dheeraj Gupta, the land was taken over under the supervision of Neeraj Kumar- Additional Resident Commissioner along with Dr. Inderjot Singh, Resident Representative, Chandigarh and Liaison Officer of Court Cases, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Preeti Sharma, Manager of J&K Properties at Amritsar.
The process for retrieving the remaining 15 Kanals is also under adjudication and shall get settled soon.
Rs 1.34 cr scholarship fraud: CB registers case; 463 out of 474 beneficiaries FAKE
Srinagar, Feb 11: Crime Branch Kashmir has initiated an enquiry on the basis of a communication received from General Administration Department on the complaint from Ministry of Minority Affairs regarding a massive fraud in merit-cum-means scholarship.
The enquiry conducted, revealed that allegations made by complainant are substantiated as out of 474 beneficiaries 463 were fake.
An amount of 1,34,21,168 had been credited to fake beneficiary Accounts of West Bengal with 317 fake beneficiary Accounts in the State Bank of India, 69 fake beneficiary Account in the Bank of Baroda, 69 fake beneficiary Accounts in the United bank of India, 05 in the Allahabad Bank, 02 of Bangiya Grameen Vikas Bank and 1 Beneficiary Account in Central Bank of India, as against 463 Bank Accounts of J&K mentioned in the application form of candidates who were shown to be residents of Qazigund Kulgam.
During enquiry it surfaced that the applications have been uploaded on the NSP through two electronic devices in the name of Shubankar Sarkar S and Salim Sheikh, residents of West Bengal who seemingly had the access to the Username and Password for uploading the applications and thereby furnished the Institutional verification.
The verification furnished by District Nodal officer Kulgam, the bank revalidation through CBS, by PMFS followed by digital signatures by Ministry Nodal officer and State Nodal officer has been instrumental in processing and release of payment to the 463 fake beneficiaries.
The omission and commission on part of the concerned officers, Shubankar Sarkar R/O West Bengal and Salim Sheikh S/O Gayas-ud-Din R/O Bedrabad District Malda West Bengal and others acting in deceitful and fraudulent manner by way of impersonation have caused wrongful loss to the exchequer and wrongful gain to beneficiaries thereby have prima-facie committed offences punishable U/S 420,468,120-B IPC r/w 66(D) I.T Act, 5 (2) PC ACT.