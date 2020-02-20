Kashmir
Five killed in Samba mishap
Samba, Feb 20: At least five persons hailing from Jammu region were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Jatwal area along Jammu-Pathankote national highway on Thursday morning, officials said.
Police officials said that the accident took place when a car was on its way from Kathua to Jammu in which five persons returning from a function in Amritsar were travelling.
They said that at Jatwal area in Samba district, the Alto car they were traveling in collided from backside with a truck parked on roadside, leaving all the five persons dead. The deceased hail from Nanak Nagar and Digiana areas of Jammu and are relatives to each other, officials said.
The bodies of deceased were later shifted to Samba hospital for medico-legal formalities. (KNO)
JKSSB approves 222 posts for 5 new GMCs, 47 posts of other Deptts
Jammu, Feb 20:The 163rd Board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board was chaired by Chairman JKSSB, Khalid Jahangir here today.
The meeting was attended by Members of the Board: Angrez Singh Rana, M. Shafiq Chak, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Prof. Tasleema Peer, Controller of Examination JKSSB Musheer Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary (Legal) Jung Bhadur and Secretary JKSSB Ranjeet Singh besides other officers of the Board.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various agenda items related to preparation of various selection lists of five new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), pending court cases, pending selection lists, recommendation withheld cases of various posts and PM Package (Migrants).
The Board approved 269 posts which include 222 posts of various categories for five new GMCs and 47 posts of pending selections.
The Board examined a total of 82 selection files of various categories for five new GMCs and approved 77 selection lists while deferring 5 selection files seeking further clarification from Health and Medical Education Department regarding eligibility and qualification for the post.
Pending selections of Junior Assistant District cadre Doda under item number 60, 02 of 2017, Boiler Mechanic Divisional cadre Jammu under item number 194, 03 of 2016, VLW District cadre Budgam (RBA category) under item number 73, 04 of 2017 under PM Package and Patwari district Budgam (SC category) under item number 364, 06 of 2015 were also approved by the Board and directed the concerned to forward the selection list to the concerned departments for further course of action.
Further, the Board also released 90 recommendations of withheld cases of various posts of different Districts cadre, Divisional cadre Jammu, Divisional cadre Kashmir, State cadre and PM Package (Migrants) and approved 7 cases in pursuance of the directions of Courts related to various categories of posts of pending selections.
LG greets people on Maha Shivratri
Jammu, Feb 20: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today greeted the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
In his felicitation message, the Lt Governor observed that the celebration of this festival is a valuable part of our glorious cultural heritage symbolizing the values of piety, devotion and brotherhood.
He expressed the hope that the celebrations of this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the communal harmony of J&K and also prayed for tranquility and prosperity in the UT and well-being of the people.
Trump’s India visit: ‘Will ensure no subversive activity takes place in JK’
Srinagar, Feb 19: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it will take all measures to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any subversive activity in the Union territory during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country next week.
“We are taking all necessary measures…we are hopeful that this visit (of the US president) will pass off peacefully,” Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.
He was responding to a question on intelligence inputs suggesting that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed might carry out a major attack on the eve of Trump’s visit to India.
Singh said foreign dignitaries visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and their visits passed off without any incident.
“Two groups (of ambassadors) visited Jammu and Kashmir and they left without any incident taking place here,” he said.
The DGP said Pakistan was trying its best to keep the militancy going in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border under the cover of ceasefire violations, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year.
“The number of ceasefire violations has increased after August 5 (2019). Pakistan is trying to keep the borders hot in order to push in as many terrorists as possible. While some attempts of infiltration have been successful, many have been foiled,” he said.
Singh said a Pakistani drone recently flew over a BSF picket in the Gagwal area of the Jammu region for around 10 minutes, but was pulled back after the troops of the border-guarding force opened fire.
In response to a question, the DGP said he would not be able to give the exact number of militants waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from across the LoC, but maintained that terror launchpads were active during the winter months as well.
“Normally, there would not be much activity at the launchpads during the winter months as snow would cover the passes. This winter, however, the movement at the luanchpads did not reduce,” he said.