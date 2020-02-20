Five killed in Samba mishap

Samba, Feb 20: At least five persons hailing from Jammu region were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Jatwal area along Jammu-Pathankote national highway on Thursday morning, officials said.

Police officials said that the accident took place when a car was on its way from Kathua to Jammu in which five persons returning from a function in Amritsar were travelling.

They said that at Jatwal area in Samba district, the Alto car they were traveling in collided from backside with a truck parked on roadside, leaving all the five persons dead. The deceased hail from Nanak Nagar and Digiana areas of Jammu and are relatives to each other, officials said.

The bodies of deceased were later shifted to Samba hospital for medico-legal formalities. (KNO)