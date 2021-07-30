FFRC warns 6 private schools against charging admission fee; asks J&K govt to take over Tiny Harts

Srinagar: Tightening noose around schools for fleecing parents and students, the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) passed a spate of orders against six educational institutions on Thursday.

While the FFRC asked the J&K government to take over the management of Tiny Harts School Tengpora, five separate orders were issued where four educational institutes of the Jammu region and one from the Valley were warned against charging admission fees.

The five schools were also warned against serious action if the management did not adhere to the fixed fee guidelines of FFRC.

“From the records, it appears that School Management has shown least interest in managing the affairs of the educational institution, which, otherwise, is expected, to ensure that the students studying in the said school rise to the levels from where they can serve the society…..it prima facie appears that the school has not been set up and is not being run to impart education to the children but has been created as a source of money making,” FFRC chairman Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar said in an 18-page order regarding the Tiny Harts School.

The order, which was passed following complaints by parents and their associations, further directed the principal secretary of the Education Department to appoint an administrator for the school where around 1000 students are presently enrolled.

The FFRC also pointed out the school had inadequate teaching staff and said its classrooms looked like ‘dungeons’. Directions were also passed to charge ‘only tuition fees’ from students and ensure timely payment of salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Five other orders of similar nature were passed against Sant Bal Yogeshwar Bhartiya Vidya-Mandir, Dadwara, Phinter, Billawar, Kathua; Deepak Academy Lakhri Ramkot Bhaddu Billawar, Kathua; Sainik Educational Institute Dharambugh Kralpora B.K.Pora, Budgam; Dream of Children School Gurah Kalyal Ramkot Bhaddu,Kathua and New Light Public School Makwal Ramkot Bhaddu, Kathua.

“Charging and collecting of Admission Fee is prohibited by statutes. The school management is prohibited from charging and collecting Admission Fee from the students. The School management is directed not to charge any other fee from the students other than the fee approved by the Committee. The School management is further directed not to make any future enhancement in fee structure under any head with permission from the Committee,” said separate orders issued to all the five institutions by the FFRC.

“The School Management shall display this approved fee structure on School notice board, upload it on School website and publish the same in local daily newspapers. Non-compliance will attract penal action under the law,” the order added.