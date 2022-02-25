Srinagar: A Ladakhi model dressed in Kashmiri pheran has set the internet on fire.

Humaira Qira is intending to promote Kashmiri culture and ethnic wear through her modeling.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“I am from Ladakh but we have been living in Srinagar for the past 21 years. I started modeling with the intention to promote Kashmiri culture. That is why I only model for Kashmiri attire like pherans, shawls, or wedding clothes. Nowadays many girls are into modeling for Kashmir clothes but I have not come yet across anybody else from Ladakh apart from me,” Qira told The Kashmir Monitor.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Interestingly, the birth of social media platforms like Instagram has given rise to a flurry of fashion start-ups in Kashmir. These start-ups are now hiring local Kashmiri fashion models to promote their clothing lines and Instagram is splashed with photographs and videos of such promotions.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Admitting that the fashion modeling scene in the Valley was not great, Qira said she along with others were here to expand its scope.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“That is what we want to do….we want to expand the scope and also promote Kashmiri culture in the meantime. To date, I have modeled for BBS Collection and Shreen Libass that have thousands of followers on Instagram. I am also getting offers from other groups to model for their outfits. Kashmiri culture has got its own ethnicity and women here prefer to wear traditional Kashmiri clothes,” she said.

“Response to our work has been great so far and there is a lot of scope for the fashion industry to grow in Kashmir. My family too has been very supportive and that is why I am in this field and moving forward,” Qira added.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

She admitted that they received negative comments for their work too. She however said it did not discourage her.

“Yes, we do receive negative comments too. However, these comments do not bother me. I do not get discouraged. If I listen to them, then I will not be able to do anything in life,” said Qira, who is also pursuing graduation from a city-based government college.