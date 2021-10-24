Look who is flaunting the Kashmir fall-winter collection!

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself dressed in Kashmir suits layered with Papier Mache embroidered shawls.

In one of the pictures, she is wearing a mustard yellow kurta and a pair of pants with simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline.A maroon base woven shawl covered in ethnic paisleys and floral patterns embroidery complemented the dress. Adding to ethnic looks was a pair of long silver earrings.

In the second picture, she wore a warm grey Kashmiri kurta suit and layered it with a dark green shawl with Papier Mache embroidery. Her silver earning gelled perfectly with the ethnic wear.Gauahar’s hairdo and makeup perfectly complimented her Kashmir autumn-winter collection.

“Up close! #feels #spreadlove (sic)” she wrote on Instagram and added orange and green heart emojis to it.

The pictures have created quite a buzz on social media. The pictures have notched 1.3 likes and scores of comments on her Instagram page. Among those who have liked the picture is Kashmir-born Television and Bollywood actor Hina Khan.