‘Fake news’: China on reports claiming 40 of its soldiers died in Ladakh

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Tuesday claiming that reports of at least 40 soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) being killed in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley as “Fake News”.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Indian and Chinese militaries held a meeting on June 22 to resolve the standoff on the border through talk. “China and India are in talks with each other to resolve this issue through diplomatic and military channels,” Lijian said at a regular press conference in Beijing, reported Hindustan Times.

“As for what you saw in the media, for example, some people alleged that casualties on the Chinese side amounted to 40, I can tell you for sure that this is fake news.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that a commander-level meet was held on Monday between troops from both sides, the first such meeting since the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on the night of June 15. This, added the statement, shows “that both sides hope to properly handle their differences through dialogue and consultation”.

Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry had issued a statement in response to the call for boycotting Chinese products in India. The statement said, “Responsibility for the border clash rests entirely on the Indian side. China attaches great importance to China-India relations and hopes the two can work to safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties.”

While the Indian Army had clarified that 20 of its soldiers were killed in the line of duty during the violent face-off on June 15, it had also made clear that another 78 personnel incurred injuries and are being treated at various hospitals.