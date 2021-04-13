Explosive material found during CASO in south Kashmir

Srinagar: An explosive material was found during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in orchards of Pulwama village in southern district of Kashmir.

A top police officer said that an explosive material was found during search operation in orchards of Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district.

Officials said the explosive material was found by joint team of forces including Pulwama police and Army’s 53 RR.

They said that few batteries and other explosive material was found, adding that investigation in this regard has been started—(KNO)