Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions in most parts of the Kashmir valley till December 21.

However, a light spell of snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of North Kashmir from Monday evening and a further dip in the mercury is expected from Wednesday onwards.

“Dry weather is expected till 21st December with occasionally cloudy during 12th evening and possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Gulmarg.

Further dip in minimum temperature from 14th Dec (sic),” the J&K Meteorological Department said in its latest weather update.

‘Chillai Kalan’ is considered to be the harshest 40-day period of winter in Kashmir valley. Chillai Kalan begins from December 21 and it is followed by ‘Chillai Khurd’ and ‘Chillai Bacha’.

