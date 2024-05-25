Every vote counts, make yours count too: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts.

Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on ‘X’.

“I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers,” the prime minister added.

Voting for the sixth and penultimate phase of the general election began Saturday morning in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal.

