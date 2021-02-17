Foreign envoys arrive in J&K on 2-day visit

Srinagar: A high level European Union delegation landed in Srinagar today, officials said.

The delegation is on a two day visit and is scheduled to meet various groups in Kashmir.

This will be the third delegation visiting the valley to assess the ground situation in the UT after the Cetral Government stripped off the Special Status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two UTs—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the reports, the Delegation is scheduled to meet the Civil Society members in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district today.

Sources said the visiting envoys may meet some delegations from the valley as well.

Envoys from 24 nations — Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, EU, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan — are part of the delegation visiting J&K, officials said.(KNO)