Entrepreneurs are wealth creators: Lt Guv
Jammu, Feb 1: In a boost to entrepreneurship and Silk Farming in the Jammu region, Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed, State-of-the-art Administrative cum Faculty Block of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), besides a Government Silk Weaving Factory and Silk Filatures facility at Bari Brahamana.
Advisor to the Lt Governor, KK Sharma; Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner Health, Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, MK Dwivedi, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rohit Khajuria, Senior officers of Industries and Commerce department, JKEDI, JK Industries and Health department accompanied the Lt Governor.
Addressing a huge gathering at Bari Brahamana, the Lt Governor emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and exhorted the youth to learn from the success stories to make a difference. While inaugurating the Administrative cum Faculty complex of the JKEDI, he held that there is no dearth of talent and only a little handholding of the youth is required to give them a purposeful direction. He advised the EDI officials to ensure advanced skill development and specialized trainings to the youth in consonance with the emerging requirements.
While launching a book on the Success Stories of Entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor appreciated the local entrepreneurs for scripting these success stories and felicitated them for achieving exceptional milestones in their respective ventures. ‘You are the job creators and wealth creators. Government alone cannot sustain the economy; it is the entrepreneurs like you who drive the economic engine of a country’, he added. The Lt Governor held that the dream of a 5 trillion USD economy will be a reality if the energy of youth is harnessed to its full potential. He also appreciated the executing agencies and the EDI for completion of this building in a record time, paving way for skill development and empowerment of the youth.
Meanwhile, the Lt Governor inaugurated Government Silk Weaving Factory and Government Silk Filatures at Bari Brahmana Jammu, which have been established with project cost of Rs. 16.80 crores and Rs 6.64 crores respectively in a record time of about 2 years. Both the units have been equipped with modern machinery and equipments under the expert guidance of Central Silk Board, Government of India. The Silk Filatures will provide stable market to about 10,000 farmers in the Jammu region whereas, the Silk Weaving Factory will have the capacity of producing 4,60,000 Meters of Silk fabric creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people.
The Lt Governor reiterated that the Government is committed to strengthening the socio-economic fabric of J&K and is always open to the ideas which can take this march forward. He said that the government is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and in the coming few months, a discernible change would be visible on the ground.
Advisor to the Lt Governor, KK Sharma while briefing the gathering said that the facilities dedicated today would go a long way in addressing the issues of unemployed youth and the Silk Farming community. He added that 900 MT silk cocoons produced in Jammu and Kashmir couldn’t find sufficient processing facilities resulting in loss to the silk producers. With the coming of Silk Factory at Jammu, in addition to the one at Srinagar which is under reconstruction, the Silk Farmers would be able to find a ready market, fetching good returns. He added that he had been associated the held up JKEDI project, and culmination of the project is a testimony to the fact that things are moving in the right direction.
Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam while addressing the gathering briefed that the building of JKEDI was one of the languishing projects selected for funding under JKIDFC, and it was heartening to note that the work had been executed in a record time of less than two years, which speaks of the intensions and commitment of the government to deliver efficiently and in a transparent manner.
Pulwama bomber’s cousin ferried militants in December too: Officials
Jammu, Feb 2: Sameer Dar, the cousin of the February 2019 Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar, has told interrogators that he had dropped a batch of militants to the Valley in December last year, officials said here on Sunday, two days after the former was arrested while attempting to ferry JeM militants to Kashmir.
Sameer was nabbed by police when he was trying to escape from Nagrota on Friday after Jaish militants opened fire on security forces.
Hailing from Kakpora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, Sameer confessed he had been successful in ferrying JeM militants to the Kashmir Valley last year and dropped them to Pulwama, the officials said.
Sameer claimed he was not aware about their whereabouts since but told the interrogators that they were carrying large ammunition including ‘steel core bullets’ — which can pierce through a normal bullet-proof vehicle.
This has triggered an alarm bell within the security establishment especially Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the International Border with Pakistan, as the force has been maintaining in its inter-departmental meetings that there has been no infiltration from the border.
On February 14 last year, Sameer’s cousin Adil blew himself in an explosive-laden car next to a CRPF bus killing 40 personnel.
Sameer told his interrogators that infiltration from across the border has been continuing and the militants were fanning in various parts of the South Kashmir especially in Pulwama and Tral areas, the officials said.
Sameer also told them that the militants were dropped at Kareemabad in South Kashmir.
He also gave the details of the arms and ammunition being carried by the militants, indicating that the group also had M-4 carbine and ammunition of steel core bullets.
The steel core bullet has the capability to pierce through a static bullet proof bunker used during countermilitancy operations, the officials said.
The first assault with such bullet was noticed on the New Year eve in 2017 when JeM militants had carried out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in South Kashmir.
Five personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the attack and one of them was hit by a bullet fatally even though he was using a static bullet-proof shield provided by the Army, officials said.
A thorough inquiry into the attack showed that the bullet fired by the militant from the assault AK rifle was of steel core.
The AK bullets used in the armoury have a lead core covered with mild steel which cannot penetrate a bullet proof shield but after December 31, 2017 encounter and subsequent findings, the rules of the proxy-war changed, the officials said.
A detailed analysis of the previous suicide attacks was carried out.
The analysis of the militant attack on district police lines of Pulwama in South Kashmir in August 2017 showed that ‘steel core’ bullets had been used by the terrorists in that encounter with security personnel, the officials said.
Eight security personnel had lost their lives in the militant strike.
The ammunition, according to the officials, was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing the bullet with hard steel core.
The officials said the militant carrying M-4 carbine used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan have been extensively trained by the Pakistan’s external snooping agency ISI and could be used for carrying out sniper attacks in Kashmir Valley.
The weapons may have changed hands to JeM militant group as they were fighting along with Talibans in Afghanistan.
The weapons are also used by the special forces of Pakistan Army.
Four more detainees released
Srinagar, Feb 2: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday released four Kashmiri political leaders from detention. They were detained at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar since the government abrogated the region’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and divided it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The four were identified as National Conference leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Muhammad Shafi, and Muhammad Yousuf Bhat.
With this release, 17 leaders of various parties in Kashmir are still in detention at the MLA hostel.
This excluded three former chief ministers of the state – National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, whose detention under the Public Safety Act was extended by three months on December 15, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Abdullah is confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. Omar Abdullah is at Hari Niwas, while Mehbooba Mufti was initially lodged at Cheshmashahi hut, but was later shifted to a government accommodation. The number of people still under house arrest is not clear.
On January 16, five more Kashmiri political leaders were released from detention. Before that, five other politicians, including two MLAs, were released from detention in the MLA hostel on December 30.
The Narendra Modi-led government has faced global pressure to restore normalcy in the Valley. On January 24, the shutdown partially eased up: the government allowed access to 301 websites related to banking, commerce, education, entertainment, travel and news. No social media sites featured on this list.
On the midnight of January 1, SMS services were restored. The Ladakh administration had restored 4G mobile internet connectivity in Kargil on December 27, after a gap of 145 days. Postpaid mobile phone services had been restored across all networks in the Kashmir Valley on October 14.
Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness to deal with Coronavirus
Jammu, Jan 30: Cabinet Secretary, Rajesh Gauba today held Video-Conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of States/UTs to review their preparedness to deal with the novel Coronavirus amid mounting global concern over increasing number of cases in China. The meeting was co-chaired by the Health Secretary, Foreign Secretary and other senior functionaries of Government of India.
Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo along with concerned officers of Health Department attended the meeting on behalf of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
Cabinet Secretary while interacting with Chief Secretaries/Health secretaries of the states/UTs sought details from them with regard to the level of preparedness they have made for prevention and management of the disease.
The States/UTs have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry including surveillance and contact tracing, surveillance at entry points, sample collection, packaging and transport, clinical management protocol and infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities.
Cabinet Secretary asked for setting up of control rooms, appointing a nodal officer and giving due publicity to the helpline number as already advised by the Health Ministry.
Further, the States/UTs have been asked to disseminate need for putting travellers in home isolation at least for 14 days those who have history of travel to China especially Wuhan after January 15 so that these persons do not get mixed with the general population. Also, samples from of all such persons need to be collected and sent for testing at the designated laboratories, a list of which has been circulated by the Health Ministry.
The States/UTs have been asked to review their preparedness on daily basis, identify gaps and strengthen hospital preparedness by having isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with VRDL network laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines. The Health Secretaries were advised to make ready isolation wards at the major hospitals with all necessary support required for its operations.
Cabinet Secretary advised the State/UT Governments to review their preparations after every 2 days so that any gap if found is covered in time. He also asked them to be in regular touch with Union Health Ministry for any support and assistance.
A detailed presentation was made by the Health Ministry briefing about the steps that have been taken by Government of India and further what needs to be done by State/UT Governments.
It was informed that screening of passengers has been initiated at 21 Airports having international flights, international seaports and border crossings with Nepal. NIV Pune is working as nodal laboratory while as testing of samples has been initiated in 10 other labs in the country including Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Bengalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata.The Health Ministry has also opened up a Control Room which is operating 24X7 at national level.
Meanwhile, the State Level / Divisional Level/District Level control rooms along with Nodal Officers have been made functional in Jammu and Kashmir and medical teams have been deployed at both the Airports in Jammu and Srinagar along with other logistical arrangements at the health care facilities. Advisories have been issued to persons who have travel history to China or South Asia to report to the nearest health care facility in case of any symptoms. Isolation facilities have been identified in Divisional as well as the District Level and RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) have been nominated to face any eventuality. Coordinated efforts has been formulated between the various Central Agencies and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.