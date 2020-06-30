Encounter on in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Srinagar: A gunfight is on between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports said on Tuesday.

According to them, the encounter is on in Wanghama area of Bijbehara in the district.

Reports said that a joint team of police and Army conducted a cordon-and-search operation in Wanghama after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped. (GNS)