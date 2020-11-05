Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir

Pampore: An encounter broke out between government forces and militants in Meej Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR nd CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer said that exchange of fire is on in the area and 2 to 3 militants are believed in the area—(KNO)