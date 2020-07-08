Election for Srinagar Mayor on July 14

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Wednesday announced that elections for the post of Mayor will be conducted on July 14.

Acting Mayor, Parvaiz Qadri told The Kashmir Monitor that the election will take place on July 14.

“Candidates interested for the post of Mayor shall file nomination papers and submit it in the office of the Secretary SMC by or before July 11,” he said.

An official order in this regard has also been issued by the SMC.

It reads: “The Election of Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Srinagar will be conducted as per the given programme: a) Forms of Nomination Paper shall be obtained from the office of the Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation between 11 am and 1 pm from 9 July 2020 to 10 July 2020. b) Nomination Papers shall be delivered between 11 am and 4 pm hours in the afternoon by a Candidate or his Proposer at office of the Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation on any day not later than 11 July.

Notice of withdrawal of candidature shall be delivered by a candidate at any time before the election is proceeded within the meeting. d) In the event or election being contested, poll will take place on 14 of July 2020 from 11 am onwards.”