Education; most potent means to achieve peace: Advisor Sharma
Advisor to LG, K. K. Sharma, today said that education is the means by which peace can be achieved and efforts should be fast paced for its spread and propagation.
The Advisor was speaking at the 6th Annual Peace Symposium on “Fundamentals of Establishing Lasting Peace” organized by Ahmadiya Muslim Community of Jammu.
The function was attended by Deputy Head of Ahmadiya Muslim Community of India, Shiraz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University Prof. M. K. Dhar, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Amit Sharma, SSP, ACB Daleep Kumar, Commissioner Bharat Scouts & Guides ID Soni, Educationist S S Sodhi, President All India Ahmadiya Youth Association K Tariq Ahmed, galaxy of intellectuals, writers and civil servants.
The Advisor said that in present world when violence has been spreading its tentacles globally there should be a sustained effort for controlling the same by different means and education is one of the most potent means of countering it, besides ensuring a peaceful world for the whole humanity. He said that people of different thoughts should come together with the primary focus on achieving the same by encompassing their views and come up with new ideas for betterment of mankind.
While highlighting role of the organizers, the Advisor said that the Ahmadiya Community has been actively educating the people about the redundancy and evils of violence and has categorically rejected the menace of terrorism in any form. Besides, it is also known for spreading interfaith peace and harmony, he added.
“The community has since long been championing the education of Women and also effective empowerment of them. They are also actively contributing in the overall educational scenario by undertaking the building of schools and funding the tuition and courses of numerous under privileged students all over the globe irrespective of their religious backgrounds”, the Advisor said and maintained that they have also built several hospitals that provide world class health care facilities in various remote parts of the world.
“To sum up the essence and motto of the community “LOVE FOR ALL, HATRED FOR NONE” should also be the motto of every human being so that the world witnesses lasting peace, communal harmony and mutual brotherhood which is the basic parameter for humanism “, the Advisor emphasized.
On the occasion, the Advisor also read out the message of LG G C Murmu which also highlighted the importance of peace in the growth development of an individual, community, nation and to the survival of mankind. He also complimented the Community for their persistent resolve to foster peace in society.
Vice Chancellor, Jammu University Prof. M. K. Dhar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the relation between peace and education. He said that efforts should be made for ensuring a lasting peace in the world and we should collectively synergize our intellectual capacities for the same.
Shiraz Ahmed and K Tariq also gave their valuable suggestions on peace, education and the contribution of Ahmadiya Community in different fields of life especially for creating peaceful environs in the world.
Schools to reopen Monday;Timings 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar, 10:30 am to 3:30 pm elsewhere
Srinagar, Feb 22: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) is all set to re-open the schools on February 24, 2020 after winter break in Kashmir Division.
Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said that all arrangements have been put in place in this regard. He said that the timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar’s municipal limits will be 10:00 am to 3 pm while in rest of Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Malik was speaking at a high level meeting convened here today. The meeting was attended by Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers of Kashmir Division.
The Director urged the teachers to work with dedication for building capacities of the students for their better future. He said that last year students proved their metal and now it is our responsibility to extend our support to them and redouble efforts to get their syllabus completed well in time.
The field Officers were instructed to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets.
Booked for corruption, MD Handicrafts suspended
Jammu, Feb 21: The J&K administration has ordered suspension of the managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports) Corporation, Jasvinder Singh Dua, who was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year.
As per a government order accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, Masrat-ul-Islam, the director of handicrafts, Jammu and Kashmir, will hold the charge of the post of managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports)Corporation in addition to his own duties till further orders.
“Pending enquiry, Jasvinder Singh Dua is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order read, adding that during the period of his suspension, Dua would remain attached with the office of divisional commissioner, Jammu.
On October 10 last year, the ACB registered a case against Dua and two others — former managing director of SICOP A K Khullar and ex-general manager of SICOP B S Dua.
The case was registered on the basis of verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations against B S Dua, which included illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP.
“During the probe, it transpired that Jasvinder Singh Dua had a sudden rise — within a span of 16 years of his service. He rose to the post of MD SICOP. Jasvinder Singh Dua had initially been appointed in SICOP as Junior Engineer for a period of three months.
“After approximately three months, his service as Junior Engineer was regularized by then MD illegally and under a conspiracy hatched with B S Dua, then GM, SICOP, who happened to be an uncle of the beneficiary. It has also come to the fore that during the period of B S Dua as MD, SICOP, his nephew got three promotions in violation of rules and norms governing the subject,” the ACB had said.
Trio arrested in Shopian
Srinagar, Feb 21: Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.
Three overground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested from the Heff area of Shopian in the morning, they said. The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Tell, the officials said, adding the trio was in their early twenties.
One pistol and some ammunition rounds of various rifles were seized from their possession, they said.
