Education; most potent means to achieve peace: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to LG, K. K. Sharma, today said that education is the means by which peace can be achieved and efforts should be fast paced for its spread and propagation.

The Advisor was speaking at the 6th Annual Peace Symposium on “Fundamentals of Establishing Lasting Peace” organized by Ahmadiya Muslim Community of Jammu.

The function was attended by Deputy Head of Ahmadiya Muslim Community of India, Shiraz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University Prof. M. K. Dhar, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Amit Sharma, SSP, ACB Daleep Kumar, Commissioner Bharat Scouts & Guides ID Soni, Educationist S S Sodhi, President All India Ahmadiya Youth Association K Tariq Ahmed, galaxy of intellectuals, writers and civil servants.

The Advisor said that in present world when violence has been spreading its tentacles globally there should be a sustained effort for controlling the same by different means and education is one of the most potent means of countering it, besides ensuring a peaceful world for the whole humanity. He said that people of different thoughts should come together with the primary focus on achieving the same by encompassing their views and come up with new ideas for betterment of mankind.

While highlighting role of the organizers, the Advisor said that the Ahmadiya Community has been actively educating the people about the redundancy and evils of violence and has categorically rejected the menace of terrorism in any form. Besides, it is also known for spreading interfaith peace and harmony, he added.

“The community has since long been championing the education of Women and also effective empowerment of them. They are also actively contributing in the overall educational scenario by undertaking the building of schools and funding the tuition and courses of numerous under privileged students all over the globe irrespective of their religious backgrounds”, the Advisor said and maintained that they have also built several hospitals that provide world class health care facilities in various remote parts of the world.

“To sum up the essence and motto of the community “LOVE FOR ALL, HATRED FOR NONE” should also be the motto of every human being so that the world witnesses lasting peace, communal harmony and mutual brotherhood which is the basic parameter for humanism “, the Advisor emphasized.

On the occasion, the Advisor also read out the message of LG G C Murmu which also highlighted the importance of peace in the growth development of an individual, community, nation and to the survival of mankind. He also complimented the Community for their persistent resolve to foster peace in society.

Vice Chancellor, Jammu University Prof. M. K. Dhar also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the relation between peace and education. He said that efforts should be made for ensuring a lasting peace in the world and we should collectively synergize our intellectual capacities for the same.

Shiraz Ahmed and K Tariq also gave their valuable suggestions on peace, education and the contribution of Ahmadiya Community in different fields of life especially for creating peaceful environs in the world.