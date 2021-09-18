‘E-kaarigar’: Masons, carpenters, plumbers go online in Kashmir

Srinagar: Are you having trouble finding an electrician or a plumber? Do you need help to fix your laptop? Have you been kept waiting or are you unsatisfied with the service?

If yes, then try the online service that is being provided by a website that delivers the right ‘kaarigar’ to your doorsteps.

After two years of groundwork, Bhat Abid from Nawakadal area has come up with an online service that provides a range of services from carpenters to wielding guys.

“Here in Kashmir, people always face problems in case they need a plumber or an electrician and sometimes are made to wait for days. Therefore, we came up with the idea of providing the right ‘kaarigar’ through our website carigar.in. We did groundwork for the past two years and the website is around six months old. We already have 450 to 500 workers available like mason, carpenter, plumber, interior designer, labourer, etc. We also have home appliances and computer repair service,” Abid told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said though the service had been recently started, the response was overwhelming and they will soon be launching an application.

“The response has been great already even though we have not launched our app. We will be launching it shortly after which we are expecting a better response,” he said.

Abid claimed that the rates of service provided by them were ‘reasonable’.

“The customer is free to discuss the scenario with the expert, who will then provide a quotation. We make sure that the price quoted by the professional is reasonable and generally less than the market prices. The charges are calculated on a standardised rate card which is available on both the website and the App. This rate card has been generated after a close analysis of the market rates as well as keeping the quality provided in mind,” he said.

“We have also kept a monitoring system in place where the customers review a particular service provider and that will help us know how good or bad a ‘kaarigar’ is,” he added.