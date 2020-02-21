DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA conducts raid in Pulwama

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a fresh raid in south Kashmir district of Pulwama reportedly in connect with case involving a police officer, who was arrested while escorting two top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outside the valley last month.

Official sources said that the investigation agency raided a Darul Uloom in Pinglana in Pulwama. ”Further details are awaited,” they said.

The development comes about a week after NIA on February 13 arrested former president of the LoC Traders Association Tanveer Ahmed Wani, a resident of Pulwama.

He was the sixth person to be arrested in this case.

Earlier this month, NIA raided several locations for two days, on February 2 and 3, in south and north Kashmir, including the residence of Davinder Singh.

A 20-member NIA team had come on February 1 to Kashmir to collect more evidence against Singh whose arrest shook the security agencies in J&K and Centre. Singh is currently being questioned in Jammu by the NIA officials after getting his transit remand.

The DySP was arrested by J&K police on the 280-km-long National Highway while transporting three people, including two HM commanders Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, to Jammu on January 11.

Multiple raids were conducted by J&K police at his residences in the valley after his arrest. But, after initial investigations by the J&K police, the case was handed over to the NIA.

Singh was an office in Anti-hijacking wing of J&K police at Srinagar International Airport, and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors, including US ambassador, who visited Kashmir last month.