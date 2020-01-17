Kashmir
DSP arrest: CISF given control of Srinagar, Jammu airports
New Delhi, Jan 16: Airports in Srinagar and Jammu are to be “immediately” brought under the security cover of the CISF in view of the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh, a Jammu and Kashmir government order has said. The two sensitive airports are to be “handed over” to the CISF by January 31, the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department to the Director General of Police (DGP) said.
“This issue (CISF security at Srinagar and Jammu airports) has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of Davinder Singh, DSP airport security, for trying to assist militants to travel to other parts of the country,” the order issued on Wednesday said. Police had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.
The two airports are guarded by the CRPF and the J-K Police at present. The Union government had last year decided that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be handed over security of these two airports along with the one in Leh in view of their sensitive and strategic location and the threats it faced related to possible terrorist and hijack attempts.
CISF is the national civil aviation security force and at present it guards 61 airports including the ones at Delhi and Mumbai. PTI had on January 13 reported that the Union home ministry sanctioned about 800 personnel to the CISF in order to take over security duties at the three airports of the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
As per the original plan, the CISF was to take over Jammu airport by next month and the Srinagar and Leh airports after the spell of severe cold ends. However, officials said, keeping in mind the arrest of the DSP and his alleged links, the latest order has been issued which also directs the J-K Police to make arrangements for accommodation, transport and other logistical requirements of the armed contingent of the CISF on a quick basis.
Once inducted at the most-sensitive Srinagar airport, the CISF will secure access control at both city and air side (tarmac area) while the CRPF will be responsible for securing the outer periphery. At the Jammu airport, the peripheral security duties will be rendered by the JK Police.
An assortment of surveillance and security gadgets like CCTVs, observation monitors, hand-held metal detectors, bullet-proof patrol vehicles and bomb detection and disposal equipment are also being provided by the airport operator, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to the CISF. The Union government sometime back made it clear that CISF will be the only civil airports guarding force and all such facilities in the country will be gradually brought under its command to bolster aviation security and tighten anti-terror and anti-hijack protocols.
Adv Bhatnagar calls for judicious use of water throughout JK
Srinagar, Jan 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar released the annual calendar 2020 of Departments of Public Health Engineering and Irrigation & Flood Control here today.
The Advisor released the calendar in the presence of Commissioner Secretary PHE, I&FC Ajit Kumar Sahu and other concerned officers.
The main theme of the calendar is to highlight the water conservation measures in the households while using water for daily use.
On the occasion, the Advisor complimented the Departments for bringing out the calendar on such a theme which is an essential part of everyone’s daily life.
The Advisor exhorted upon the concerned to focus mainly on educational institutions and public places like bus stops and railway stations besides other utilities while distributing the calendars to further its message.
He also impressed upon the officers to launch a massive awareness campaign for judicious use of water and conservation techniques throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
We’re recommending Davinder Singh’s sacking: DGP
Jammu, Jan 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it is recommending to the central government that the Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul terrorists, should be sacked.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said while speaking at a press conference said that Davinder Singh has now been suspended from his duties.
“He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP said.
As per the sources, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General earlier in the day met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists.
The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources claimed.
The sources further said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.
LG reviews preparedness for the upcoming ‘Taxi Aggregator Scheme’
Jammu, Jan 10: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a meeting of the top functionaries of Transport Department on the Taxi Aggregator Scheme here at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the Lt Governor reviewed the preparedness for the Application and SMS based Taxi Aggregator Scheme coming up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon , Principal Secretary, Transport Department; Owais Ahmed, Transport Commissioner, J&K; Rahul Sharma, Special Secretary, Transport Department; Dhananter Singh, Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and other senior officers attended the meeting.
The Lt Governor directed the officers to call the Expression of Interest (EoI) for implementing the scheme within a period of one month. Before calling the EoI, consultation with all the stakeholders should also be done so that existing operators also have the equal opportunity, he added.
The Lt Governor further directed the officers to put the requisite regulations in the scheme to ensure quality of services, safety, vehicle profile, drivers’ credentials, regulation of fares, arrangement of services and general conditions to be observed by the licensee. Profile and antecedents of drivers shall be thoroughly checked to ensure the reliability, and tariff shall be regularized by the Transport Department, especially the maximum cap to be fixed, he added.
The Lt Governor asked the Transport Department to prepare a Data Base enlisting all the details of the licenses, vehicles, drivers and operators, which shall be notified for the public. He laid special emphasis on making the health check-ups of all the drivers mandatory. He observed that the upcoming scheme is an excellent opportunity for the skilled youth, start-ups, IT Professionals and taxi operators from J&K to participate in the Taxi Aggregator Scheme.
The meeting was informed that for ensuring safety and security of the passengers, the taxis, auto-rickshaws and other permit vehicles operating under the Taxi Aggregator Scheme shall be fitted with Vehicle Tracking Device, GPS, GPRS devices along with webcam and prescribed emergency button.
Meanwhile, the Lt Governor directed the Transport Department to rationalize the timings of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Buses and also directed for pollution checking of private commercial vehicles. He asked them to draw a comprehensive plan for the condemnation and disposal of 20 years old vehicles. The Lt Governor further directed the officers to ensure that all the new Government vehicles shall be BS-6 compliant in terms of emission standards.
The Lt Governor passed directions for preparing a plan for the decongestion of Amphalla- Janipur road, incorporating Multi-level parking for which the land shall be identified by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).