Srinagar, Apr 22 : The Government on Friday changed the school timing in Srinagar from 8.30 Am to 2 Pm with immediate effect from May-01 in backdrop of the communiqué issued by Traffic Police city to the School Education Department.

School Education Department has said, “The administration conveys approval for change of School timings from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm from May -01-2022 and staggered timings for different classes in Srinagar city.”

“This office has received a communication from Traffic Police Headquarter JK, Jammu regarding the change in School timing in Srinagar City,” it reads.

DSEK notifies new school timings in Srinagar 3

The communiqué reveals that the timings of schools in Srinagar city are clashing with office timings during the afternoon peak hours which result in congestion on main roads in Srinagar city wherein about more than 52 thousand students come out from the schools mentioned in the communication during these hours. “The communication has further proposed staggered school leaving time for different classes.”

“Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, J&K, Jammu has requested that timings of Schools and College may be got changed from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm to overcome the problem of congestion, so that smooth movement of traffic is ensured in Srinagar city,” it reads—(KNO)