Srinagar, Jan 25 : Authorities on Wednesday appointed Parikshat Singh Manhas Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for period of two years.

Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department has said that the new BOSE chairman was appointed on the orders of Lieutenant Governor.

Principal secretary has said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, the Government hereby appoint Dr Parikshit Singh Manhas—Director School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on deputation basis for a period of two years from the date of issuance of this notification.”.