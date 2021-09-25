Don’t be Covidiots: Act now to keep the third wave at bay

Around 30 business establishments were sealed in Srinagar city on Monday last for the violation of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB). In the wake of an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar district, a team of district administration and police officials led by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Chowdhary visited several marketplaces of the summer capital to inspect the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. The inspection was carried out in the wake of the possible third wave of Covid-19 predicted by the medical experts. Even as a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on violators of Covid-19 SOPs, the move of the authorities evoked sharp criticism on social media. The netizens asked a few pertinent questions as to why the CAB violations were not checked during the government functions or those of political parties. While the government should not adopt a different yardstick by neglecting the CAB violations elsewhere, one cannot ignore the throwing of Covid SOPs to wind in the marketplaces. A majority of people have completely stopped wearing masks and at the same time shaking hands and hugging one another too has resumed. Most of the shopkeepers and salespersons too have stopped wearing masks and all have gradually forgotten about maintaining physical distance at the shops and complexes besides restaurants and other eating joints. Shops have also stopped keeping sanitizers at the entrances and therefore the government action against the violation of CAB in the marketplaces is justified. During Monday’s checking, the government team had inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Forest Lane, Dalgate, Polo-View, M.A Road, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gonikhan, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo and other adjoining business hubs. And just like Monday’s inspections, such inspections are mostly confined to the areas in and around Lal Chowk. The government should ensure such inspections are also made not only at other marketplaces across Srinagar but also at places where gatherings or events take place. Besides government and political events, cricket and other matches too of late have attracted large crowds. Marriages too are witnessing an increasing rush of guests as compared to restricted crowds earlier.

And as far as the rush at marketplaces is concerned, the DC Srinagar as per an official statement had made a ‘fervent appeal with folded-hands to the people of Srinagar including traders and transporters to cooperate with district administration and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines, and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection’. While pointing out that 50 percent of the total Covid-19 positive cases were from Srinagar only, the DC had urged the people to avoid mass gatherings or face action as per the law. However, mere appeals are not going to work. The government should ensure that the shopkeepers paste a notice that only vaccinated persons and those wearing masks are welcome to enter their premises. Though the DC had urged the left out population of Srinagar district to visit the nearest vaccination center and get vaccinated at the earliest, it is imperative that the unvaccinated population is constantly reminded of their stubbornness of refusing to get vaccinated. The unvaccinated populations should also be constantly reminded that they are posing a risk to others. Vaccination of shopkeepers too should be ensured and those refusing to get vaccinated should be counseled.

While the government imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 against the violating shopkeepers, the authorities should avoid imposing harsh penalties on erring traders. The shopkeepers and traders have borne the maximum brunt due to the lockdowns of the past. First, there was a lockdown post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, that was followed by two subsequent Covid lockdowns in 2020 and the present year. And the fines on Monday were imposed on shopkeepers and trades of Lal Chowk and vicinity. Unfortunately, the shopkeepers of these areas have suffered the most in the past. While shops in the interiors would remain open secretly during lockdowns, Lal Chowk and vicinity is always shut during a lockdown or a shutdown.

With marriage season at its peak, the government has yet again warned of action against CAB violations. While the government is only focusing on restricting the number of guests at weddings, no effort is being made to tell people to avoid serving in ‘tramis’ where four persons eat from the same plate. Yes, eating in a ‘trami’ is an integral part of the Kashmiri culture, but the same can be given a miss till we get rid of the Coronavirus. Those who host buffets should be allowed to have more guests than the ones that still serve in ‘tramis’. Physical distancing goes for a complete toss when ‘wazwan’ is served in the traditional manner. Strict enforcement of CAB at this point of time when Covid cases have witnessed a slight increase will help in keeping the possible third wave of Covid at bay.