Srinagar: Have you ever paid money to buy chutney? We all expect chutney to be served free when we go out to eat or pack food. However, a roadside vendor’s ‘doel’ chutney is so famous that people from all over the Kashmir valley visit him to buy this spicy spread.

Interestingly, this vendor has been selling this special variety of Kashmiri chutney at the Hazratbal market on the banks of the Dal Lake for the past 40 years.

“We have been selling this chutney in a ‘doel’ (earthen pot) for the past 40 years. People from different places come to buy it. We sell it from Rs. 10 onwards. Some people pack it and some eat it here on the spot. Some relish it with paratha and others even eat it raw,” said seller Javed Ahmad.

Though he did not reveal all the ingredients used in its making, he said it was made of different vegetables and spices.

“We use different vegetables like cabbage, onion, mint, etc, and other spices that give it a unique taste. Over the past four decades, we have catered to thousands of customers and we have several dedicated clients that come to us regularly even after shifting residences to faraway places,” he said.

Kashmir valley-based food blogger Omar Rather of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame said he had never come across a vendor who exclusively sold chutney.

“This is very interesting…I have been blogging for years but I never came across anybody who just sells chutney and people pay for it. People usually expect chutney to be served free when they buy anything ranging from a ‘masala tchot’ to tuj or any other food at a restaurant. However, as far as this special chutney is concerned, people come to buy it from all over Kashmir because of its unique taste,” he said.

“And the best part is that they have been serving it in an earthen pot. If you are a chutney lover, you should try this traditional Kashmiri chutney as its cost starts from Rs. 10 only. We should also promote these unique roadside vendors and encourage them by buying what they sell,” he added.