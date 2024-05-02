DLSAs organise awareness programme at Central Jail

SRINAGAR: In a joint effort, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar and District Legal Services Authority Budgam organized an awareness program on Access to Justice at Pre-Arrest, Arrest, and Remand Stage besides Rights of Under-trial Prisoners at Central Jail Srinagar.

Event aimed to empower jail inmates with knowledge of their rights & facilitating access to justice

The programme aimed to educate the Jail Inmates about their rights and entitlements at various stages of the criminal justice system, including during pre-arrest, arrest, and remand. The programme covered topics such as bail, parole, and furlough, with the objective of enabling the prisoners to navigate the legal system effectively.

Shahrooq Bhat, Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA Budgam spoke about the access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages, highlighting the significance of seeking legal aid and assistance. He also emphasized the importance of parole and furlough, explaining the procedures and benefits associated with these provisions.

Urba Rashid, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA Srinagar, emphasized the rights of under trial prisoners and the importance of plea bargaining in the criminal justice system. She stressed that awareness of their rights is crucial for prisoners to navigate the legal system effectively.

The awareness programme was a significant step towards empowering jail inmates with knowledge of their rights and facilitating their access to justice.

District Legal Services Authority Srinagar and Budgam have reiterated their commitment to providing legal aid and assistance to the marginalized sections of society, including prisoners.

The authorities believe that such awareness programmes will go a long way in promoting the cause of justice and ensuring that the rights of under trial prisoners are protected and upheld.