Director General ni-msme visits IUST

AWANTIPORA: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), GoI’s delegation led by Dr. S. Glory Swarupa, Director General and discussed collaboration in the areas of skill development, business incubation, innovative readiness and further strengthening the industry-academia interface.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shakil A Romshoo welcomed the Director General and Industry leaders representing different business chambers who attended the programme. He said that IUST values engagement with industry to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, skilling and start-up ecosystem as envisaged under NEP-2020. He said that under the aegis of CIED, Centre for Small businesses and KAST extensive reach out and capacity building programs are being organized, and the active participation of youth indicates a palpable change in their perception towards setting up of business ventures. He also said that IUST prioritizes focus on new age technologies such as AI/ML, Robotics, Quantum Computing etc. and is establishing Centre for Industry 4.0, in collaboration with Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India which will be one of the ten such centers across the country. He said the need of the hour is that strategic plans of educational institutions dovetail with the industry to make up for deficit in skilled and productive human resources.

Dr. S. Glory Swarupa commended IUST for its efforts in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and highlighted various programs offered by ni-msme that could significantly benefit aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.

Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs discussed the different verticals of CIED and collaborations with different eminent national institutions like SIDBI, IITs etc.He highlighted new centres and new programmes established in the IUST focusing on the requirements of IR 4.0

The delegation engaged in a series of interactions, including meetings with government officials, representatives from PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including A. P. Vicky Shaw (Chairman of PHDCCI Kashmir), Javaid Anim (Co-Chair of PHDCCI Kashmir), Himayu Wani, (Co-Chair of PHDCCI Kashmir), Shahid Khan (Convener Education and Skill Development PHDCCI Kashmir), Er Rakesh Jinsi (Executive member PHDCCI Kashmir), Er Owais Raja (Co-Convener Education and Skill Development PHDCCI Kashmir), Iqbal Fayaz Jan (Deputy Director PHDCCI Kashmir), Er Pervaiz Qalander (Convenor Industrial Affairs PHDCCI Kashmir), Adil Ahsan (Head SIDBI), Imran Murtaza (President Industrial Association Khonmoh), Fawzul Kabir (MD, GR8 Sports), and Bashir Ahmed (President Bakery Association). They also toured key facilities in the university, including the Design Innovation Centre (DIC), High-Performance Computing (HPC) facility, and e-Yantra. Parallely, an Expert Talk on Investor Awareness was delivered by B. K. Gupta (DGM, SEBI’s Northern Region Office) and J. S. Kohli (Senior Manager at BSE) was also organized. The event also featured presentations by various faculty members focusing on different aspects of IUST’s initiatives.