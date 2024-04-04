DGP sanctions special welfare relief of Rs 2.06 crore 

Jammu, April 04: Director General of Police R.R. Swain sanctioned rupees 2.06 Crore as Special Welfare Relief in favor of eleven families of deceased Police personnel.

The Special Welfare Relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favor of dependents/legal heirs of the deceased DySP Harvinder Singh, HC Surinder Singh, HC Raja Habibulla, HC Zahoor Ahmad Bakshi, SgCts Sageer Ahmad, Subash Singh, and Mohd Abadh and Follower Habibullah who have passed away while in service. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The DGP has also sanctioned special relief of rupees 06 lakh in favor of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Ranjit Kumar who passed away during his engagement with the department. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel and rupees fifty thousand towards the NoK of SPO, for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units.

Besides, an immediate relief of rupees one lakh has also been sanctioned in favor of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SI (Tel) Mohammad Shafi Malik who passed away while in service.

As a welfare measure, Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.