Srinagar, Nov 21 : Under the campaign of Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, the Divisional Administration Kashmir today issued advisory for sale of X, H &H1 drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official handout, the administration mentions do’s & dont’s to adhere for sale of these scheduled drugs.

It makes mandatory to mention on the prescription the date of dispensing, number of tablets dispensed along with stamp of chemist for Schedule H, H1 and X drugs.

The instructions state that all records and registers should be maintained as indicated in the Act/Rules besides they should be made available for inspection for the Commissioner of Food & Drugs Control Administration or any other officer authorised by him in this regard.

Similarly, chemists dispensing scheduled drugs must ensure safety control measures such as video cameras and the prescription should be dispensed only if it is presented within 7 days of its issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

For each Schedule H1 and X medicine dispensed, the pharmacist must record the: name, address, patients DoB, name of medicine supplied and quantity supplied, prescription date and dispensing date, name and address of the prescriber.

When storing or archiving records and data, pharmacies should ensure they are able to locate and retrieve individual document or information when needed.

The advisory directs not to dispense medications if prescription is incomplete, has alteration(s) without any countersign by the doctor; also not to dispense tramadol, buprenorphine, tapentadol, codeine, methylphenidate for any online prescriptions.

Also, not to dispense psychotropics to minors not accompanied by guardians and not to dispense a prescription when you have reasonable cause to believe that prescription has been forged or obtained fraudulently and if forged, retain the prescription and forward it to the authorities.

Moreover, it directs not to dispense medications if you do not have required license-for drugs like Schedule X.

Incharge Divisional Control Room Tahir Magray said that this is the part of initiatives taken under Nasha Mukth Bharat by the govt including the toll free help line no 18001807202.

Besides, Govt is ensuring strict adherence of standing acts and laws releated to Schedule X, H&H1 drugs so that any diversion of such drugs into unsafe hands and antisocial elements is averted.