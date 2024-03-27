DGP sanctions Rs 1.34 C relief for 100 police personnel

JAMMU, March 26: Continuing its unwavering commitment to the welfare of J&K Police personnel, Director General of Police RR Swain, has approved welfare loans/relief of over rupees 1.34 crore for 100 Police personnel to address their immediate financial needs. This amount allocation has been sanctioned from the Central Police Welfare Fund as per PHQ’s Order No.681 of 2024.

Among the beneficiaries, 36 Police personnel have been granted welfare loans amounting to rupees 61.50 lakh to cover medical expenses for self-treatment and the treatment of their dependents. Additionally, 15 Police personnel have received rupees one lakh each, while 26 others have been sanctioned rupees 1.50 lakh each to support marriage expenses for themselves or their sons/daughters. Moreover, four Police personnel have been provided with welfare loans of rupees 1.5 lakh each to support the higher or professional education of their wards, while three others have received rupees 50 thousand each for the circumcision of their wards. Furthermore, rupees 8.50 lakh as welfare relief has been sanctioned to provide succor to 27 Police personnel.

The welfare loans provided to Police personnel are refundable and are recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest, whereas welfare relief is non-refundable.

The Police Headquarters, through various welfare schemes, extends support to all ranks of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, including the wards of martyr police personnel and martyr SPOs. Additionally, meritorious scholarships are awarded to the outstanding wards of in-service police personnel, martyred, retired police personnel, and SPOs to foster a spirit of competition among them.