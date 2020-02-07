Latest News
Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on PSA on Omar, Mehbooba
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Government for invoking the Public Safety Act against former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and said detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy.
Mufti and Abdullah, besides two political stalwarts from the PDP and its arch-rival National Conference, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials in the union territory said.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, “Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others”.
“Detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy. When unjust laws are passed or unjust laws are invoked, what option do the people have than to protest peacefully?” the former home minister tweeted.
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chidambaram said, “the PM says that protests will lead to anarchy and laws passed by Parliament and legislatures must be obeyed. He has forgotten history and the inspiring examples of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela”.
Unjust laws must be opposed through peaceful resistance and civil disobedience. That is satyagraha, he added.
Latest News
Only one-way traffic to continue on highway
SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.
One-way traffic has proven to be a success and for the past more than a week, traffic is plying normally on the highway, which otherwise was witnessing heavy traffic jam for hours.
On Friday, traffic will ply from Jammu to Srinagar and no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, a traffic police official said this morning.
He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move in the morning while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed in the afternoon. “Only one-way traffic will continue on the highway till further orders,” he said.
Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed for the past over two months. There is more than 6 feet to 12 feet of snow on the highway, including at Zojila pass, which has frozen due to below freezing temperature.
Similarly, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch and Anantnag-Kishtwar road remained closed due to accumulation of snow for the past two months. “These roads are likely to reopen in March-April,” officials said.
Latest News
US diplomat hold classified briefing with lawmakers on Kashmir, Afghanistan
A top American diplomat on Thursday held a classified briefing for the members of the House of Representatives on Kashmir and Afghanistan, a US lawmaker said.
“Excellent classified briefing on” India, Kashmir and Afghanistan from Acting Assistant Secretary of South and Central Alice Wells Thursday morning, Congressman Brad Sherman said in a tweet.
No other details of the classified briefings were immediately available.
The briefing was done at the request of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Wells had recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.
The classified briefing by Wells comes in the wake of a pending non-binding resolution in the House of Representatives by Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.
The resolution, which now has support of 55 lawmakers, urges India to end communications curbs and mass detentions in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents.
Latest News
Kashmir with India physically, not emotionally: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tore into the government Friday for deciding to keep two senior Kashmir leaders in detention using the Public Safety Act, and said the region was with India only physically, not emotionally.
The Public Safety Act (PSA) is a 1978 Jammu and Kashmir law, often described as a draconian measure, that allows authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were booked under the law on February 6, as were three others.
“You cannot govern Kashmir like this.”
Omar Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah (another ex-CM), has been in detention under the PSA for months.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore, West Bengal, also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Parliament on Thursday.
“You cannot govern Kashmir like this,” he was quoted by saying by ANI.
The Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention ever since Jammu and Kashmir state’s special status was scrapped — and its bifurcation into two Union Territories announced — in August 2019.
The BJP says it opposes the prolonged detention of any individual, but will not hesitate to support such a measure “if it contributes to peace and restoring normalcy”.
Latest News
Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy: Chidambaram on PSA on Omar, Mehbooba
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Government for invoking the Public Safety Act against former...
Only one-way traffic to continue on highway
SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the road connecting Kashmir valley with...
US diplomat hold classified briefing with lawmakers on Kashmir, Afghanistan
A top American diplomat on Thursday held a classified briefing for the members of the House of Representatives on Kashmir...
Kashmir with India physically, not emotionally: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tore into the government Friday for deciding to keep two senior Kashmir leaders in detention...