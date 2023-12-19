Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir (Head Department of urology and Renal Transplantation SS Hospital GMC Sgr.) was Honoured with the Oliver Trexar Award for Outstanding Video Presentation on Syed’s Core Through Laser Technique for Impacted Large Upper Ureteric Calculi.

Distinguished urologist and academician, Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Oliver Trexar Award for his groundbreaking video presentation on utilizing laser techniques for the treatment of impacted large upper ureteric calculi, Which was presented at 6th Advancements in Endourology at Ahmedabad from 15-17 December 2023. This international conference was attended by 25 renowned faculty from various countries along with national faculty and delegates of reputed institution’s from all over the Country. This conference was inaugurated by Honorable Union Home Minister Shri. Amit Shah Ji and Chief Minister Gujrat Shri. Bhupinder Bhai Patel Ji.

Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar Prof (Dr.) Masood Tanvir congrats the department for this recognization and advancements in improving patient care and outcomes.

The award, presented by Dr. Olver Trexer recognises excellence and innovation in the field of urology. Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir’s comprehensive and pioneering work showcased a novel approach to managing a challenging aspect of urological health, garnering accolades from peers and experts in the field.”I am deeply honored to receive the Oliver Trexar Award,” expressed Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir. “

The Department of urology had started RIRS since 2018 and all faculty members, Senior Residents and M.Ch post doctoral residents have pioneered this art of minimally invasive technique for renal stones.

Dr. Tanveer Iqbal (Associate Professor Urology)said that This recognition not only acknowledges the efforts put forth by our urology team but also highlights the significance of advancements in laser techniques in treating upper ureteric calculi, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.”

Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of urological care and his dedication to innovative methodologies have significantly contributed to the field, setting a benchmark for future advancements in urology.

His winning video presentation on ‘Syed’s Core through Laser Technique for Impacted Large Upper Ureteric Calculi’ captivated the audience, demonstrating a remarkable blend of precision, skill, and pioneering approaches in urological interventions.

The Oliver Trexar Award serves as a testament to Professor (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir’s exceptional contributions to the field of urology and his relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care.