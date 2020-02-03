Delhi Police start probe into Sunday’s shooting near Jamia University

Delhi Police have begun an investigation into the alleged firing incident outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night, the third such incident in four days at an anti-citizenship act protest site in the Capital.

Eyewitnesses said two men came on a scooter from Okhla and moved towards Jullena and opened fire outside Gate No 5 and then Gate number 1. No one was injured in the shooting.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he fired two rounds in the air at the Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the heart of protests against the amended citizenship law.

Before that, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he fired and injured a student who was at the anti-CAA protest site in Jamia University.

In both these cases, the shooters are alleged to have been shouted right-wing Hindu supremacists slogans when shooting.

The shootings came in quick succession after Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur was allegedly heard prompting the crowd during an election rally, saying “desh ke gaddaron ko… (traitors of the country…),” to which the crowd responded with “goli maaron … (shoot them…)”.

Union home minister had issued a strong statement condemning the incidents on Twitter. The Delhi Police report to the Union home ministry.

Shah said in a tweet that he had spoken to Delhi Police commissioner after the juvenile fired at students in Jamia area and said the guilty will not be spared.

The Election Commission on Sunday removed south-east Delhi deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal from his post, citing the “ongoing situation” after the two shooting earlier in the week.