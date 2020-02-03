Latest News Archives
Delhi Police start probe into Sunday’s shooting near Jamia University
Delhi Police have begun an investigation into the alleged firing incident outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night, the third such incident in four days at an anti-citizenship act protest site in the Capital.
Eyewitnesses said two men came on a scooter from Okhla and moved towards Jullena and opened fire outside Gate No 5 and then Gate number 1. No one was injured in the shooting.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he fired two rounds in the air at the Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the heart of protests against the amended citizenship law.
Before that, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after he fired and injured a student who was at the anti-CAA protest site in Jamia University.
In both these cases, the shooters are alleged to have been shouted right-wing Hindu supremacists slogans when shooting.
The shootings came in quick succession after Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur was allegedly heard prompting the crowd during an election rally, saying “desh ke gaddaron ko… (traitors of the country…),” to which the crowd responded with “goli maaron … (shoot them…)”.
Union home minister had issued a strong statement condemning the incidents on Twitter. The Delhi Police report to the Union home ministry.
Shah said in a tweet that he had spoken to Delhi Police commissioner after the juvenile fired at students in Jamia area and said the guilty will not be spared.
The Election Commission on Sunday removed south-east Delhi deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal from his post, citing the “ongoing situation” after the two shooting earlier in the week.
4 arrested in Kashmir for militant links: Police
Police have arrested four people linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed at Awantipora in south Kashmir.
They have been identified as Mohd Amin, Mohd Rafiq and Fayaz Lone, residents of Pulwama, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora.
As per police records they were involved in assisting JeM militants operating in areas around Awantipora.
They were providing logistic support and shelter to the militants, including JeM commander Qari Yasir and his other associates who were recently killed in an encounter at Awantipora.
“Cases under relevant sections of law are registered at respective police stations and further investigation in the matter is in progress,” a police statement said.
Army chopper crash lands due to technical snag in Reasi
Jammu, Jan 3: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday, army officials said.
Both the pilots are safe, they said.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Imran Khan to not use Indian airspace during Malaysia visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not use the Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia.
Khan, who will embark on a two-day visit to Malaysia on Monday, has decided not to use Indian airspace.
Sources said that the decision was taken in light of the situation in Kashmir.
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads since last year owing to a series of events, including the attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.
The tensions between the two nations increased after New Delhi had abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Islamabad, on several occasions, did not allow Indian leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace during their trips abroad.
In October last year, India had taken the matter of Pakistan’s move to deny permission to Modi’s special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).