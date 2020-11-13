DDC polls: Irani, Naqvi, Jitendra among BJP star campaigner

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of star campaigners for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The list features senior leaders like Jitendra Singh, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur, and Partap Sarangi among others.

Earlier on Monday, the party released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming elections. The party announced 35 candidates for the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley.

The first Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held in 8 phases from November 28 to December 22. Results will be declared on December 22.

Meanwhile, 352 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the DDC elections. According to officials concerned, of the 43 seats, 25 are in the Kashmir Valley and 18 in the Jammu region. In the Kashmir division, 183 nominations has been filed, while in Jammu division, the number stands at 169.

For the first phase of the DDC elections, a total 2,644 polling stations will be set up, and the number of electors stands at 7,03,620.