DDC polls: Fed up with conventional politicians, voters try new faces in Sangrama constituency

Srinagar: Seemingly fed up with conventional politicians, most of the voters in Baramulla’s Sangrama constituency want to try new faces in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Sangrama constituency went to polls in the third phase on Friday.

Serpentine queues of voters were seen outside polling booths despite bone-chilling cold. Enthusiasm marked polling in Sangrama, Putkhah, Nowpora, Hygam and Choora villages. From elderly to first-time voters, long queues of people were seen outside the polling booths from early morning.

Around 10 candidates are in the fray in the Sangrama constituency. However, the main contest is between Apni Party leader Shoib Lone and independent candidate Irfan Hafiz Lone.

The majority of the voters said they have come out to support the educated candidates because they will have a different approach and fresh ideas for the development of the constituency.

Ghulam Mohammad, a voter at Sangrama block, said his only motive for voting is the development of his village.

“We have young candidates in the fray, who have promised development on modern lines. We should give them a chance,” he said.

In Nowpora village, nearly 400 out of 3000 voters had exercised their franchise till 11 pm.

Voters said they have voted for a change. “We have been victims of exploitation for a long time. Politicians visit our areas during elections and forget once they win. So, it is the time that we choose a candidate, who is rational and practical in his approach,” said Shabir Ahmad, a voter from Nowpora village.

People who turned to vote in Choora and Hygam villages were all for the youth power.

“Educated youth have filed their nomination and are enthusiastic to serve the people. There is no harm in giving them a chance since we have already weighed our politicians in previous elections,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a voter.