DDC polls: BJP forms campaign committee, says people will ‘reject Gupkar gang’

Srinagar: The BJP Kashmir unit formed a campaign committee on Friday for the upcoming polls to the District Development Councils (DDCs).

The committee was formed after a high-level meeting was chaired by J&K BJP General Secretary (organization) Ashok Koul. Today’s meeting was held to review the BJP preparations for Central Kashmir even as Koul had earlier toured parts of South and North Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Koul said the people will reject the ‘Gupkar gang’ while referring to the decision of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to contest the DDC polls.

“Gupkar gang won’t be successful in their designs. Despite the negative propaganda by Gupkar gang leaders against BJP, we will emerge stronger. We are hopeful that people will support the change. They will say no to traditional and family politics. Internally, there is big confusion among the (Gupkar) alliance leaders as each party has announced its candidates against each other. They are frustrated now and people will also reject their tactic,” said Koul.

The campaign committee formed for the DDC elections comprises senior BJP leaders including former MLCs Sofi Yousuf and Surinder Ambardar among others.

“The committee has been formed in view of the upcoming DDC elections. Ashok Koul has already reviewed preparations for the elections during the past three days. Today, we held a meeting of Central Kashmir party functionaries. Similar meetings were chaired by Ashok Koul in South Kashmir and North Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. We are confident of putting up a good show and will campaign hard. The BJP will ensure providing three-tier governance to people in J&K,” said Media Management In-charge DDC polls Manzoor Bhat.

He said several star campaigners that included senior BJP leaders will come to campaign for the elections. “The list is being finalized and they will campaign across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.