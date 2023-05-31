Srinagar, May 31 : Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it have booked a DDC member for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt after man accused him of assault and harassment in Srinagar.

Srinagar police informed that the DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather has been booked under section 323 and 341 IPC.

Police said the case was filed based on a complaint by two persons namely Nazim Hussain Bhat and Imad Ali Mir against the DDC member.

“On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt,” police tweeted.