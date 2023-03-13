SRINAGAR MARCH 13:- In order to have onsite inspection of ongoing works taken up under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve Air Quality Index in District, the Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted a whirlwind tour of several City areas here on Monday.

The DC who is the Chairman of the District Level Committee for NCAP accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Secretary SDA, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Executive Engineers of R&B, Landscaping, SMC and other concerned Departments visited Panthachowk, HajHouse, Bemina, Batamaloo, SMHS crossing Kak Sarai near SMHS and other areas.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took spot inspection of works on construction of water fountains at identified locations being executed under the National Clean Air Programme at important heavy traffic volume intersections including Sonwar, Hazratbal, Batmaloo, Bemina, near JVC, Kak Sarai-SMHS Hospital crossing, main Chowk Soura, Mirza Kamil Chowk Hawal and Dalgate to reduce the environmental pollution in Srinagar City.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised that over 90 percent of works have been completed on installation of fountains at Sonwar, Hazratbal, Batmaloo, Bemina and Kak Sarai-SMHS crossing.

While inspecting the progress of work on fountain at Kak Sarai-SMHS crossing being built in Municipal Park, the DC asked the SMC authorities to complete the remaining work at the earliest. He also asked them to prepare a DPR for landscaping and beautification of the park around the fountain under the project.

With regard to launching of plantation drive in City to increase green cover to attain better Air Quality Index in years ahead, the DC asked the Executive Engineer Landscape Division to prepare a comprehensive DPR to undertaking plantation/green cover in Panthachowk area including Central verge along Pandrathen-Atheajan axis and Panthachowk-Lasjan axis.

He also asked them to take up measure for plantation on hilly area in Zewan-Khonmoh areas particularly in stone quarry/mining affected areas and barren patches of the mountain so that green cover is increased to these affected areas with visible impact.

The DC further asked the officers of Agrostology to conduct and exercise to explore the best methodology for enhancing the green cover on the barren patches on the mountain.

Similarly, at Highway Bemina, the Deputy Commissioner asked the authorities to speed up the process regarding beatification and landscape works on Highway near the premises of the Haj House.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that Rs 1.13 crore project is approved for beautification/landscaping and work shall start shortly.

Meanwhile, the DC also asked the concerned to take measures for restoration of already existing water fountain at Panthachowk crossing, besides landscaping and beautification around the fountain.