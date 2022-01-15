Srinagar: Valley’s star footballer Danish Farooq has made it in the Indian Super League’s Team of the Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danish who last year debuted in ISL after joining Bengaluru FC is currently only Kashmiri playing in the prestigious football League of India.

On Saturday, he along with top 10 footballers including Indian National team’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was named in the Team of the Week.

Danish who plays as midfielder for Bengaluru has attracted the eye balls of the footballer lovers and gurus in country after scoring two goals in 10 matches.

He is likely to make it in the Indian National team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danish before signing for Bengaluru FC has played for local teams like Lonestar Kashmir FC, J&K Bank XI and Real Kashmir FC.

Danish has the experience of playing in many positions; as a striker, a winger and gives BFC a lot of options in attack.

Danish has amassed as many as 48 appearances over the last three seasons in the I-League and registered seven goals and five assists in that time.