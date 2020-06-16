DAK welcomes constitution of Apex Level Advisory Committee for COVID-19 patients

Srinagar:Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Tuesday welcomed the constitution of an Apex Level Advisory Committee comprising different institutions under the chairmanship of Dr M.S Khuroo.

DAK hoped that the committee’s will analyse and review authentic data pertaining to treatment of Covid-19 across the globe which will help to mitigate and contain pandemic.

In a statement issued here, President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik hailed the government move calling it a step in the right direction for the coronavirus patients.

“It is due to the communication gap that the local people and activists have developed apprehensions due to lack of a clear understanding of the pandemic and its mass management,” he said.

“I am hopeful the committee will frame uniform, effective, pragmatic protocols to mitigate and contain the coronavirus pandemic which has a devastating impact on health, economy, education and psychosocial sectors,” Naik said.

DAK said that they have observed that many self-styled experts are recommending treatment protocols, which are proving harmful and lethal for the general masses.

“Self-styled experts have confused people and they have no role to recommend treatment interventions,” he said.

“We are hopeful that the committee will work with its collaborating departments to develop a strategy with a road map to address all the dimensions of crisis and prioritize health in all policies and healthy settings,” it said.

The doctor’s body expects that the committee would examine the scientific, ethical, social and legal challenges associated with treatments and interventions.

DAK suggested that the committee should be empowered by adding Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu, epidemiologists and pharmacologists to it