SRINAGAR: In view of beginning of rutting season of Hangul in Dachigam National Park, all online/offline entry permissions into Dachigam National Park shall be stopped from 25th of September to 18th of October 2023.

Since this phase (Rutting season) is very sensitive and important from the Conservation point of view of Hangul, this step has been taken to avoid any disturbance to them.

(With inputs from GNS)