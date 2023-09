In a recent incident, minor violators engaged in late-night stunt driving on a flyover face charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their vehicle was seized, and both the minors and their parents have been counseled against such dangerous acts.

Minor Violators involved in stunt driving during late hours on flyover Challaned under relevant sections of MV Act, vehicle involved in offence seized. Minor and Parents Counselled To Desist From Such Dangerous Acts. @Traffic_hqrs @igtraffic_jk @SrinagarPolice @muzaffar_a_shah pic.twitter.com/bRp5v9d1qH — Traffic City Srinagar. (@SSPTFCSGR) September 26, 2023