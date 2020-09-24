CRPF man killed in Budgam gunfight

Budgam: A paramilitary CRPF trooper died after militants attacked him in Sarai Wadipora, Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district this morning, officials said.

The service rifle of the CRPF man was also snatched by militants.

An official said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF at Naka in Sarai area which was followed by firing. “One CRPF trooper was wounded in the firing. He was removed to hospital where he succumbed,” the official said.

Photo: Umar Ganie/KM

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said that one Jawan identified as N Badolay from Nagpur who was injured in the militant attack succumbed. “His rifle is missing as well,” Singh said.

A police officer confirmed the incident to KNO and said that whole area has been cordoned to nab the attackers—(KNO)