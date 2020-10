Srinagar: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force was injured on Sunday when militants attacked with a grenade in main Town of Tral area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF party of 180 BN in which one ASI of CRPF received splinter injuries. He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile whole area was cordoned off to the nab the attackers.(GNS).