CRPF man injured in Bijbehara grenade attack

Srinagar: A CRPF man was injured in grenade attack in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that militants lobbed grenade forces near Bijbehara hospital leaving a CRPF man injured. “The injured CRPF man was shifted to SDH Bijbehara where his condition is stable,” an official said.

He identified the injured CRPF man as Patil Parmakar of 40 BN CRPF

He said that entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers—(KNO)