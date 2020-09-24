CRPF man injured in Chadoora militant attack

Srinagar: A Central reserve Police man was injured and his rifle snatched after militants attacked them in Keisarmulla area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

A senior Police officer said that militants attacked CRPF party in Keisarmulla, injuring one CRPF trooper. Before escaping from the spot, the militants also managed to snatch the injured trooper’s rifle.

The injured trooper has been shifted to 92 base hospital for specialized treatments, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to the nab the attackers.(GNS)