COVID19: Three more die, J&K toll 158

Srinagar: Three more COVID-19 patients died on Friday at Srinagar’s Chest Diseases hospital, thus taking the overall death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 158.

Officials said that an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the South Kashmir’s Anantnag district died last night while an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and 36-year-old lady from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died on Friday morning.

Medical Superintendent of CD hospital, Dr. Salim Tak told that the patient from Kokernag area of Anantnag was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia. “He died last night.”

He said that patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia besides respiratory failure.

He added that patient from Habba Kadal was admitted on July 7 and died on Friday morning

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

He further added that a 36-year-old lady from Noorbagh area of Srinagar was referred from SMHS on July 08 after she was tested positive and died at CD hospital on Friday morning.

He said the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

With three more deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K has reached to 158 including 143 from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (15), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua—(KNO)