COVID19: Kashmir medical student first donor as SKIMS begins plasma therapy

Srinagar: S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura conducted the first ever plasma therapy for COVID patients—a medical procedure, doctors are using to treat novel Coronavirus diseases across the globe.

Dr. Sajad Bhat, a 3rd year PG resident from General Medicine–who recovered from the illness– was the first one to donate his plasma for the therapy that was started in collaboration with Blood Transfusion & Immuno-Hematology Department of the hospital.

A spokesperson said that SKIMS has started Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT) for critically sick patients as one of the modalities of supportive treatment of this deadly infection.

The therapy, the spokesperson added, has been approved by Government of India as well as ICMR.

“The Institutional Ethics Committee of SKIMS also approved the institution of this Treatment. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been apprised of the recent developments in Convalescent Plasma Therapy at SKIMS wherein three critically sick patients received Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds,” he said.

This mode of treatment is being enhanced and more manpower is being adjusted for this service, based on the clinical judgment and the status of the patients in need of such treatment, the spokesperson said.

“This treatment in itself has some advantages, though very little disadvantages if any, but it has to be carried out meticulously. The Director has lauded the therapy team for their efforts—saying that SKIMS will touch new heights in medical research and interventional medicine,” he said.