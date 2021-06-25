COVID19: J&K reports 498 new cases, seven deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 498 new covid-19 cases while seven more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said 209 of fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 289 from Kashmir, taking the total count to 313974.

Regarding deaths, the officials said that five were reported from Jammu Division and two from Kashmir respectively, taking the fatality count 4291.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 82 cases, Baramulla 35, Budgam 31, Pulwama 13, Kupwara 44, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 16, Kulgam 29, Shopian 3, Jammu 10, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 11, Doda 25, Kathua 4, Samba 2, Kishtwar 19, Poonch 16, Ramban 17 and Reasi 96.

Moreover, they said, 871 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours—334 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir. 303526 patients have recovered so far, leaving active cases at 6157—2380 in Jammu and 3777 in Kashmir.

One new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 28 in J&K.