New Delhi: A highly contagious Omicron sub-variant is posing a new threat in the country.

According to some reports, the first case of BF.7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center. This new Omicron variant is also considered to be highly infectious and has greater transmissibility.

Omicron sub-variants — BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 — after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China are now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats.

Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precautionary and Covid appropriate behavior ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

India’s daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86 percent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 percent on Monday.

A total of 2,060 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.