COVID19: J&K reports 149 fresh cases, one death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 149 new covid-19 cases while one more person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 49 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 322014 in J&K.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 34 cases, Baramulla 17, Budgam 7, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 3, Shopian 0, Jammu 12, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 7, Doda 8, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 2, Ramban 2 and Reasi 6.

A number of cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include female (30) from Tral, male (33) from RS Awantipora, female (60) from Wasoora Pul, two NA (37, 59) and female (14) from Tamil Nadu, male (43) and female (40) from Barzulla, female (40) from Sonwar, male (57) from Shalimar, male (45) from NA, female (NA) from Magam female (NA) from Anantnag and male (30) from Panipat.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (48) from Palnoo, male (29) from Buchan Shg, male (38) from Redwani Kulgam and male (80) from Banihal Ramban.

Regarding the death, they said, it has been reported from Kashmir. With this, 4385 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2147 in Jammu division and 2238 in Kashmir.

Moreover 127 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 43 from Jammu Division and 84 from Kashmir Division, they said. So far, 316315 people have recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1314—526 in Jammu and 788 in Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 35 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (GNS)