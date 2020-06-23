COVID19: J&K reports 148 new positive cases, toll 6236

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday informed that 148 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 20 from Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6236. Also, 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 111 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 51 from Jammu Division and 60 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6236 positive cases, 2507 are Active Positive, 3642 have recovered and 87 have died; 10 in Jammu division and 77 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 319664 test results available, 313428 samples have been tested as negative till June 23, 2020.

Additionally, till date 261394 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39760 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 29 in Hospital Quarantine, 2507 in hospital isolation and 47088 under home surveillance. Besides, 171923 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 278 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 48 Active Positive, 229 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 723 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 477 Active Positive, 226 recovered, 20 deaths; Anantnag district has 614 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 165 Active Positive, 443 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Baramulla has 633 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 348 Active Positive, 271 recovered (including 04 cases reported today), 14 deaths; Shopian has 636 positive cases with 203 Active Positive, 423 recovered (including 03 recoveries reported today) and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 460 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 124 Active Positive, 331 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 346 positive cases, with 192 Active Positive and 148 recovered cases (including 15 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Ganderbal has 73 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 14 active positive cases and 59 recoveries; Kulgam has 709 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), with 216 Active Positive and 482 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths and Pulwama reported 368 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 207 active positive cases and 157 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 311 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 71 active positive cases and 233 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 214 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 91 active positive cases, 122 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 130 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 71 Active Positive and 59 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 83 positive cases with 47 active positive cases and 35 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 201 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 86 Active positive and 115 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 25 positive cases with 10 active positive cases and 15 recovered; Ramban has 213 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 79 active positive and 134 recoveries; Reasi has 35 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 11 active positive and 24 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Poonch has 114 positive cases with 29 active positive and 85 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) while Doda has 70 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 18 active positive cases and 51 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 6236 positive cases in J&K 2088 have been reported as travelers while 4148 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time