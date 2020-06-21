COVID19: JK reports 122 new positive cases, tally 5956

JAMMU1: The Government on Sunday informed that 122 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 20 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5956. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 46 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 38 from Jammu Division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5956 positive cases, 2492 are Active Positive, 3382 have recovered and 82 have died; 10 in Jammu division and 72 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 307638 test results available, 301682 samples have been tested as negative till June 21, 2020.

Additionally, till date 253942 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38829 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 30 in Hospital Quarantine, 2492 in hospital isolation and 46651 under home surveillance. Besides, 165858 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 270 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 51 Active Positive, 218 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 673 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 428 Active Positive, 226 recovered, 19 deaths; Anantnag district has 606 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today), with 175 Active Positive, 426 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 599 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 318 Active Positive, 267 recovered, 14 deaths; Shopian has 614 positive cases with 184 Active Positive, 420 recovered and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 440 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 118 Active Positive, 317 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 326 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today), with 191 Active Positive and 129 recovered cases and 06 deaths; Ganderbal has 68 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 09 active positive cases and 59 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Kulgam has 681 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 199 Active Positive and 473 recoveries and 09 deaths and Pulwama reported 313 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 240 active positive cases and 70 recovered and 03 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 309 positive cases with 109 active positive cases and 193 recoveries and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 212 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 94 active positive cases, 117 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 127 positive cases with 77 Active Positive and 50 recoveries; Rajouri has 82 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 46 active positive cases and 35 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 194 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 88 Active positive and 106 recovered (including 04 cases reported today); Kishtwar has 25 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 15 active positive cases and 10 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Ramban has 208 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 74 active positive and 134 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today); Reasi has 32 positive cases with 9 active positive and 23 recovered (including 01 recovery reported today); Poonch has 110 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 42 active positive and 68 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) while Doda has 67 positive cases with 25 active positive cases and 41 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 5956 positive cases in J&K 2027 have been reported as travelers while 3929 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.